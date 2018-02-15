Hyderabad seminary issues fatwa against Priya Varrier's viral song

Jamia Nizamia, one of the oldest Islamic seminaries of higher learning for Muslims belonging to Sunnis in India, on Thursday issued a fatwa against Malayalam movie Oru Adaar love song 'Manikya Malaraye Poove'.

The fatwa was issued stating the lyrics of the viral song featuring ' Crush' Varrier need to be changed or removed.

The seminary urged the concerned authorities to remove or delete the song before releasing of the movie.

A group of people in on Wednesday also registered an FIR against Varrier's expressions in the song saying that the lyrics "hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community".