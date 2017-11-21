I am 200% with 'Padmavati', Bhansali: Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh, one of the three lead actors of "Padmavati", on Tuesday said he stands by the movie and its director "200 per cent" amidst the ongoing controversy over its alleged content.

"I am 200 percent with the film and I stand by it as well as Given that it is very sensitive time right now, I have been specifically asked not to say anything. Whatever official communication with regards to the film needs to be made, you will receive it from the producers," Ranveer told the media here.

The actor was wary of talking about the movie as he was present at the launch of Adidas Original's first 'Fashion Destination Door' format store here.

Before any further questions could be put on "Padmavati", Ranveer told the media: "Thank you very much for coming out today and before some ruckus happens here, I need to get out of here."

The actor plays Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie, which Bhansali says is a tribute to the valour of Rajput queen Padmavati. The film is in the eye of a storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering of historical facts -- a contention Bhansali has denied repeatedly.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

Ranveer, otherwise, appeared joyous as he launched the new store for the brand which he represents in India.