I am fine with Akhilesh, says Mulayam but admits there are fissures in SP

patriarch Yadav on Monday insisted he had no differences with his son and Chief Minister but admitted to fissures within the party.

The public admission came even as the Election Commission said it will shortly take a call on the claims on the party's election symbol 'cycle' by both factions -- of and Akhilesh Yadav.

For a second time in a week, met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to assert his claim over 'cycle' and then blamed cousin and Rajya Sabha member for the fued within the party.

"There are some who have influenced my son (Akhilesh). I had a talk with him last night and also in the morning over the issue. There is no dispute between my son and me.

"There are some differences within the party, not much. Only one person is responsible for this. That will be resolved soon when I reach Lucknow," the former Chief Minister said.

Mulayam Singh, who has expelled from the party, wrote to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari apprising him about the action.

Ansari's office confirmed it had received the letter. "It will be duly examined."

While remained tight-lipped about his talks with Zaidi, informed sources said he insisted that the January 1 convention in which ousted him as the President was "illegal".

Accompanied by loyalist and brother Shivpal Yadav, spent nearly 40 minutes with Zaidi.

The Akhilesh faction too called on the poll panel and urged it to expedite its decision on the party symbol.

"We (urged) them to take a decision on the symbol as soon as possible because nominations (for assembly polls) will start soon (January 17)," later said.

He refused a comment on Mulayam Singh's remarks.

Amid the tug of war over 'cycle', the EC will soon take a call "in a day or two", a source told IANS.

Earlier, Devendra Upadhyay, a lawyer representing Akhilesh Yadav, said had yet again refused to accept a copy of the reply filed by Ram Gopal vis-a-vis the election symbol.

"The Election Commission had directed that before filing the reply with them we should provide a copy to Mulayam Singh. I tried to give him a copy but he refused," Upadhyay told the media.