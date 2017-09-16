JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of a Swachh Bharat campaign in New Delhi.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked the private television channels and FM radio stations to give "adequate attention" to the ongoing cleanliness campaign of the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on August 27, called upon the nation to take part in the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' (SHS) campaign from September 15 to Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

President Ram Nath Kovind launched the campaign from Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

In an advisory, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the campaign aimed at intensifying the focus on cleanliness and creating "an environment of cleanliness across the country in the spirit of a 'jan andolan' (mass movement)".

"The media has a strong social and cultural impact on the society because of its inherent ability to reach out to a large number of people in the shortest possible time.

"The media, therefore, can play an important role in building public opinion and awareness in favour of the campaign," the advisory said.

It requested the TV channels and FM radio stations to give "adequate attention" to the campaign.

Meanwhile, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bollywood film, will have its television premiere on public broadcaster Doordarshan on Sunday.
First Published: Sat, September 16 2017. 21:56 IST

