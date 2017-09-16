The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked the private television channels and FM radio stations to give "adequate attention" to the ongoing campaign of the Centre.

Prime Minister had, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on August 27, called upon the nation to take part in the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' (SHS) campaign from September 15 to Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

President Ram Nath Kovind launched the campaign from on Friday.

In an advisory, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the campaign aimed at intensifying the focus on and creating "an environment of across the country in the spirit of a 'jan andolan' (mass movement)".

"The media has a strong social and cultural impact on the society because of its inherent ability to reach out to a large number of people in the shortest possible time.

"The media, therefore, can play an important role in building public opinion and awareness in favour of the campaign," the advisory said.

It requested the and FM radio stations to give "adequate attention" to the campaign.

Meanwhile, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bollywood film, will have its television premiere on public broadcaster Doordarshan on Sunday.