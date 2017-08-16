TRENDING ON BS
I-Day gift for soldiers: Army to get boarding priority on Air India flights

The decision has been taken as a mark of honour and respect to Army, Navy, Air Force

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Air India has decided to accord priority to the armed forces personnel in boarding its flights across the carrier's network.

The decision has been taken as a mark of honour and respect to these personnel, on the occasion of the country's 71st Independence Day.


The boarding priority on Air India's aircraft for the serving armed forces personnel has commenced from today, a senior official of the airlines said.

Air India already provides concessionary and discounted air fares to the armed forces personnel on its domestic sectors.

"The decision to accord priority in boarding to the personnel from the Army, Air Force and Navy has been taken as Air India, being the flag carrier, wants to recognise, respect and honour all of them," the official said.

