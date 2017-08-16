I-Day: Sushma grants Medical visas for all pending Pakistani bonafide cases

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that India will provide medical visas to all bona fide patients.

In a tweet on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister said: " On the auspicious occasion of India's Independence day, we will grant in all bonafide cases pending with us."



As ties between the two countries soured over various issues, the ministry had announced in May that only a letter of recommendation by Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani to get a for India.

The action was termed "highly regrettable" by Islamabad, who said that asking for a letter from the Foreign Affairs Adviser was "against diplomatic norms" and that "such a requirement has not been prescribed for any other country".

However, on July 18, a patient from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, seeking treatment in New Delhi for a liver tumour, was granted a visa. Swaraj said that he needed no recommendation from the government for a because the territory is "an integral part of India".

