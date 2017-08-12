I don't believe in criticising anybody: CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi

Noted lyricist and ad guru Prasoon Joshi, who has replaced as the chairperson of the (CBFC), feels "happy" for the responsibility given to him and says he will always try to keep people's opinion in mind while certifying films.

"I am happy that the has expectations from me. I have respect for the industry. I will always try to take opinion of people, who have right and positive thinking because this is very new to me," Joshi said in Mumbai late on Friday evening.

"I don't have any idea about the functioning and my role as its chief, but I feel I am a sensible man and I believe in taking responsibilities.

"I have always been a confident person and more than anything I think, we should do our work responsibly. I don't believe in criticising anybody.

"I will try to fulfil my responsibilities as per the best of my abilities with my experience and guidance," Joshi added.

Vidya Balan, Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, TS Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta have also been appointed as part of the reconstituted

Talking about other members in the committee, Joshi said: "I feel all good people who are going to join will make a difference. It has to be done together. I feel some sort of understanding has to be brought in. We need to look at it constructively."

Joshi is known for his contribution to films like Black, Taare Zameen Par, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6 and Neerja and for designing successful ad campaigns.

Honoured with Padma Shri, the Award winner penned the theme song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and other campaigns.