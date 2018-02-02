I get hurt when I am called a terrorist by Pakistani media: Hafiz Saeed

JuD chief on Friday backtracked from his earlier statement about the alleged role of and the US in his house arrest, claiming he was detained by the government to stop him from raising the "It was not the ..but our own Pakistani government that had detained me for 10 months.

The Pakistani government wanted to stop me from raising the Kashmir issue," chief Saeed said while speaking at the Nazria Trust here. Earlier, he had blamed and the US for his detention saying the Pakistani government had put him under house arrest under pressure from and the US. Saeed was released from house arrest last November. The 2008 mastermind further said the government should not ignore the "atrocities" in Kashmir and play its role to help the Kashmiri people secure freedom. "I fail to understand as to why Islamabad is ignoring the sacrifices of Kashmiri people. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should stage a sit-in along with at least five members of his Cabinet outside the office of the UN on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people," he said. Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has a bounty of $10 million on his head. He was also critical of the for allegedly speaking India's language. "I really get hurt when I am called a terrorist by elements in the for speaking on the issue of Kashmir," he said. Saeed walked free on November 24 after the government decided against detaining him further in any other case, in a setback to India's efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attack.