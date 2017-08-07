I have enough numbers to win Rajya Sabha polls: Ahmed Patel

On the eve of the crucial polls in Gujarat, candidate on Monday said he has the support of "enough" number of MLAs, including those belonging to the and JD(U), to win the polls.



The political secretary of chief also accused the ruling of "intimidating and torturing" MLAs and their families to "trigger more defections", which forced his party to shift 44 legislators to



Patel was talking to reporters after he the 44 MLAs at Nijanand Resort located on the outskirts of Anand, where they have been put up after their return from The party legislators will stay there till tomorrow morning."This poll is not at all about anyone's prestige. I have full faith in my MLAs. Apart from these 44 (Congress) legislators, two of and one of JD(U) would give their vote to me," he said in response to a query on how he would get the magic number of 45 to win the poll."Apart from them, seven other MLAs, who have not opened their cards yet, may vote for me. Even Shankersinh Vaghela has announced that he will give his vote to me," Patel said outside the resort.The senior leader claimed that although had yesterday said that it had not decided about giving support to any party, "latest reports suggest that has taken a decision to support me".Patel also hit out at the saffron party for forcing MLAs to shift their base to"I do not understand why the decided to field its third candidate (against him) when they are still short of 16 votes. The way MLAs were targeted for defection, our democracy has been turned into a 'banana republic'. We were even kept under surveillance. Even I was kept under surveillance by the government," he claimed."In a bid to trigger more defections, our MLAs and their families were intimidated and tortured. That is why our MLAs were shifted to a safer location," he added.