I'm like a football being kicked around by two teams, says Vijay Mallya

With the Democratic Alliance (NDA) government planning to frame a law to prevent loan defaulters from fleeing the country, beleaguered liquor baron has likened himself to a "football" being kicked around by "two fiercely competitive teams" — the and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Hitting out at the ongoing investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and efforts to extradite him from the UK, Mallya also alleged that the media has been used against him.

"Media happily being used as the pitch. I am the football. Two fiercely competitive teams versus playing. Unfortunately, no referees," Mallya said in a tweet.



In Budget 2017-18, Union Finance Minister had stated that the government plans to bring in a law to confiscate the assets of loan defaulters till they submit to the judiciary.

In the recent past, there have been instances of "big-time offenders, including economic offenders" fleeing the country to escape the reach of the law, Jaitley had said while presenting the Budget. "We have to ensure that the law is allowed to take its own course," the finance minister had said.

Jaitley said that legislative changes or even a new law would be brought in to deal with such absconders.

With hot on his trail for extradition, Mallya also hit out at the investigating agency for making "false and misconceived" allegations.

"Am shocked at allegations. All false and misconceived, to say the least. What do a bunch of elite Police know about business and economics?" Mallya asked.