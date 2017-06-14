TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Opp leaders to meet tomorrow to discuss strategy for prez poll
Business Standard

I'm not in presidential race: Badal

I want to serve my own state till I am alive, says Badal

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab elections, lambi
Parkash Singh Badal  (Photo: ANI)

Putting an end to speculation, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today said that he is not in a race to become the country's next President.

When a reporter asked that his name was doing the rounds as a probable (NDA) candidate for the President's post, 90- year-old Badal dismissed it as merely a rumour.



The veteran Akali leader then added, "My health does not allow me ... (to take up responsibility of the highest office)".

Recently, in his home constituency Lambi also, Badal had echoed the same sentiments, "I have listened to rumours about my name, but there is no truth. I want to serve my own state till I am alive and moreover, I am not keen for this post (President)".

Badal, five-time chief minister, also indicated during a brief interaction with reporters here on the sidelines of a party meet, that he may not attend the budget session of the Punjab assembly, which commences here tomorrow, on health grounds since he was not feeling well.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

I'm not in presidential race: Badal

I want to serve my own state till I am alive, says Badal

I want to serve my own state till I am alive, says Badal Putting an end to speculation, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today said that he is not in a race to become the country's next President.

When a reporter asked that his name was doing the rounds as a probable (NDA) candidate for the President's post, 90- year-old Badal dismissed it as merely a rumour.

The veteran Akali leader then added, "My health does not allow me ... (to take up responsibility of the highest office)".

Recently, in his home constituency Lambi also, Badal had echoed the same sentiments, "I have listened to rumours about my name, but there is no truth. I want to serve my own state till I am alive and moreover, I am not keen for this post (President)".

Badal, five-time chief minister, also indicated during a brief interaction with reporters here on the sidelines of a party meet, that he may not attend the budget session of the Punjab assembly, which commences here tomorrow, on health grounds since he was not feeling well. image
Business Standard
177 22

I'm not in presidential race: Badal

I want to serve my own state till I am alive, says Badal

Putting an end to speculation, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today said that he is not in a race to become the country's next President.

When a reporter asked that his name was doing the rounds as a probable (NDA) candidate for the President's post, 90- year-old Badal dismissed it as merely a rumour.

The veteran Akali leader then added, "My health does not allow me ... (to take up responsibility of the highest office)".

Recently, in his home constituency Lambi also, Badal had echoed the same sentiments, "I have listened to rumours about my name, but there is no truth. I want to serve my own state till I am alive and moreover, I am not keen for this post (President)".

Badal, five-time chief minister, also indicated during a brief interaction with reporters here on the sidelines of a party meet, that he may not attend the budget session of the Punjab assembly, which commences here tomorrow, on health grounds since he was not feeling well.

image
Business Standard
177 22