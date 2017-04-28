I sell dreams and peddle love: Shah Rukh Khan mesmerises at Canada TED talk

-
ALSO READShah Rukh to host Star India's new talk show 'TED Talks India: Nayi Soch' Shah Rukh Khan to host #TedTalks in Hindi, to be called 'Nayi Soch' Vanita Kohli-Khandekar: Shah Rukh Khan's India Netflix to be Shah Rukh Khan's 'global home' with RCE pact SRK will have to include rent on gifted Dubai villa while filing I-T return
-
Shah Rukh Khan is second to none when it comes to bringing the house down with his witty one-liners, sense of humour and an inherent charm.
Becoming the first Indian actor to address a TED conference in Vancouver, SRK spoke on a host of topics ranging from ageing process and humanity to his films. But what served as the icing on the cake was the special 'lungi dance'.
"For years, I've been a huge fan of TED Talks. There are so many people in India who would like to come out with their ideas and thoughts, and speak them in Hindi," SRK said.
Thank u @TEDTalks @TEDchris @julietrblake for a wonderful time. All who came to lov me in Vancouver…my lov 2 u. pic.twitter.com/FJD3yWgxsQ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 28, 2017
The 'Raees' star also announced that he would be hosting the new TED show in India and that too, in Hindi.
Glad u had a good time. Thx for the support. https://t.co/QzT40BPB79— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 28, 2017
Check out a few tweets from the show:
"The future you is an infinite you. A circle that has no end or beginning."@iamsrk #TED2017 pic.twitter.com/2FKbLikyA0— Khaliya (@Khaliya) April 28, 2017
Humanity is just like me. An aging superstar....grappling with new things....wondering how to get them right. @iamsrk has charmed #TED2017 pic.twitter.com/8Nxn3Jf3br— Parmesh Shahani (@parmeshs) April 28, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the funniest people I've seen speak. #TED2017 pic.twitter.com/y6fyhv3oJC— Davey Alba (@daveyalba) April 28, 2017
"I want to tell the other @TEDTAlks speakers - they paid me for this and they're not paying you." Great @iamsrk irreverent humor #TED2017 pic.twitter.com/vdH20wsepQ— Cindy Gallop (@cindygallop) April 28, 2017
.@iamsrk announces new @TEDTalks India show he'll be hosting in Hindi. His talk was a big hit at #TED2017 pic.twitter.com/gNrFri7gmq— Dena Takruri (@Dena) April 28, 2017
The superstar may be ageing, but that surely doesn't seem to bother him much.
"Ageing is not a problem to fix or a disease to be cured. It is a powerful, lifelong process that unites us all," SRK opined, adding, "why should 'ageing well' mean struggling to look and move like younger versions of ourselves? Ageism feeds on denial, our reluctance to acknowledge that we are going to become that older person."
Be it his speech at the Edinburgh University or the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, SRK is well-known for his philosophical yet quirky takes on life and the lessons it gives.
"Humanity is a lot like me. It's an ageing movie star, grappling with all the newness, wondering whether she got it right," the actor shared, adding, "we had expected an expansion of ideas and dreams, not bargained for the enclosure of judgement."
The highlight of the show, however, was the 'lungi dance' - a routine the star has been following ever since he and Deepika Padukone danced to the peppy number in the promotional video for his movie 'Chennai Express'.
For the unversed, TED Talks is a series of influential conferences and videos, where expert speakers talk about new ideas revolving around education, business, science, life, technology and much more.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU