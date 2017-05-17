I-T department raids 54 edible oil major's premises

The firm, Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited, manufactures Gold Winner brand of edible oils

The Income- Department on Wednesday raided 54 premises of an edible manufacturing company in four states, including Tamil Nadu, on the suspicion of evasion.



The searches were on at 54 locations, including in in Tamil Nadu, in Karnataka, Kakinada in and in Maharashtra, a source in the department told PTI.



Multiple teams comprising senior officials are on the job and central paramilitary personnel have been deployed to provide proximate security.



The firm, Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited, manufactures Gold Winner brand of edible oils. It also markets branded pulses.



The raids are currently on the premises, including offices and depots of the firm and documents were being examined and tallied, the source added.

Press Trust of India