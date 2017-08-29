I-T dept questions Rabri, Tejashwi in benami case of worth Rs 1,000 cr

The on Tuesday questioned RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife and son in connection with its alleged benami assets probe against them and others in land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore.



Officials said the two were summoned by the department and the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case recorded their statements after they appeared today at the I-T office here.



They said the two are being questioned about the alleged benami assets that the department suspects have been created by them along with their other family members.A special I-T team from Delhi has flown to Bihar capital to assist the IO of the case and take the probe forward, they said.The department had earlier questioned Prasad's MP daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar in this case.The department had served notices of attachment of assets in June to Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi ( former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister) and Lalu's daughters Chanda, Ragini Yadav, Bharti and son-in-law Kumar.It had attached about a dozen plots and buildings in Delhi and Bihar including a farm house and land in the Palam Vihar area, a residential building in the upmarket New Friends Colony area of south Delhi, nine plots on a 256.75 decimal land area in Phulwari Sharif area in Patna, where a shopping mall was being constructed, among few others in the same area in Bihar's capital.The department has said these alleged benami assets bear a "deed" value of about Rs 9.32 crore but the taxman has estimated their current market value at Rs 170-180 crore.Benami properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.The Lalu family has called these cases to be borne out of "political vendetta" againt them.The department is also expected to file a complaint in a competent court against the Lalu Prasad family in this case.