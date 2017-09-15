I-T dept raids 7 onion traders in Nashik over hoarding concerns

As many as 25 premises of seven major traders in and surrounding areas in district, one of the largest markets in the country, are being raided by the Income Tax department on Friday.



A senior IT official from the region said as many as 120 officials from the department's unit were involved in the ongoing search and survey operation.



"We received a specific information that the traders of and adjoining towns are involved in the of onions and planning to create an artificial scarcity in the market to inflate the prices in future," he said.The official added that as per the input, the traders had been purchasing onions from the farmers since the prices were plummeting."To verify any such unaccounted stock of purchase, as many as 25 premises, including houses, offices and warehouses, of seven big traders are being searched and surveyed across district," the officer said.He added that the operation would continue for two to three days.