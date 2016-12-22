I-T dept seizes Rs 2.2 cr in new currency from trader in Assam

Over Rs 2 crore, mostly in new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes was seized from a businessman in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday, police said.

Police said that a joint team of police and Income Tax Department raided the house of Amulya Das in Nagaon based on specific information.

"During the raid, we have seized new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations amounting to Rs 2.2 crore. There were also some currency notes of Rs 100," police said.

Amulya Das and his son Tapan Das were involved in retail business of cigarette, pan masala, gutka, bidi etc. They also own a newly-constructed hotel in the town and it is learnt that the family also owns some business in Assam's Barak Valley.

"We have seized the amount. Our officials are questioning the father-son duo as to where from did they get so much of new currency. We are also going to verify whether the amount seized are proportionate to their legal income or not," said a senior IT official adding that the currencies were hidden in sacks and trunks inside Das's house and store.

The Police's CID had recovered over Rs 1.5 crore in new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations stashed from the house of a businessman in Guwahati earlier this month.

The CID have also formed a Quick Response Team to carry out operations against black money and other related offences. The 18 officials so tasked have been divided in three groups and they would carry out operations in any part of the state in coordination with the local police, if needed.