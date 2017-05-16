TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Now, researchers see North Korea's hand behind WannaCry ransomware attack
Business Standard

I-T raids at Lalu's Delhi, Gurgaon properties over Rs 1,000-cr benami deals

In early morning raids, I-T sleuths hit 22 locations in New Delhi and Gurugram

BS Reporter  |  Patna 

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad. Photo: PTI
Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad. Photo: PTI

The Income Tax (I-T) department raided various properties of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in and around New Delhi during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Taxmen have raided 22 locations in New Delhi and Gurugram on the charges of benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore. TV reports suggest that the house of senior RJD leader and former Union minister Prem Chandra Gupta has also been raided in New Delhi.

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi revealed shady land dealings involving Prasad and his family members, particularly his sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav. While accepting that his family owned several land properties worth hundreds of crore, Lalu said that there was nothing wrong in it.

As soon as the news came, the RJD chief camped in his Patna house. Senior advocates and senior leaders of the RJD have also been called there.

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had dared the Centre to act against the first family of the RJD. He also said that the state government would act against them. Janata Dal (United) leaders have refused to comment on the matter. The state government has called a Cabinet meeting in the evening.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

I-T raids at Lalu's Delhi, Gurgaon properties over Rs 1,000-cr benami deals

In early morning raids, I-T sleuths hit 22 locations in New Delhi and Gurugram

In early morning raids, I-T sleuths hit 22 locations in New Delhi and Gurugram
The Income Tax (I-T) department raided various properties of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in and around New Delhi during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Taxmen have raided 22 locations in New Delhi and Gurugram on the charges of benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore. TV reports suggest that the house of senior RJD leader and former Union minister Prem Chandra Gupta has also been raided in New Delhi.

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi revealed shady land dealings involving Prasad and his family members, particularly his sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav. While accepting that his family owned several land properties worth hundreds of crore, Lalu said that there was nothing wrong in it.

As soon as the news came, the RJD chief camped in his Patna house. Senior advocates and senior leaders of the RJD have also been called there.

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had dared the Centre to act against the first family of the RJD. He also said that the state government would act against them. Janata Dal (United) leaders have refused to comment on the matter. The state government has called a Cabinet meeting in the evening.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

I-T raids at Lalu's Delhi, Gurgaon properties over Rs 1,000-cr benami deals

In early morning raids, I-T sleuths hit 22 locations in New Delhi and Gurugram

The Income Tax (I-T) department raided various properties of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in and around New Delhi during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Taxmen have raided 22 locations in New Delhi and Gurugram on the charges of benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore. TV reports suggest that the house of senior RJD leader and former Union minister Prem Chandra Gupta has also been raided in New Delhi.

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi revealed shady land dealings involving Prasad and his family members, particularly his sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav. While accepting that his family owned several land properties worth hundreds of crore, Lalu said that there was nothing wrong in it.

As soon as the news came, the RJD chief camped in his Patna house. Senior advocates and senior leaders of the RJD have also been called there.

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had dared the Centre to act against the first family of the RJD. He also said that the state government would act against them. Janata Dal (United) leaders have refused to comment on the matter. The state government has called a Cabinet meeting in the evening.

image
Business Standard
177 22