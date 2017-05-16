I-T raids at Lalu's Delhi, Gurgaon properties over Rs 1,000-cr benami deals

The Income Tax (I-T) department raided various properties of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister in and around New Delhi during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Taxmen have raided 22 locations in New Delhi and Gurugram on the charges of land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore. TV reports suggest that the house of senior leader and former Union minister Prem Chandra Gupta has also been raided in New Delhi.

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi revealed shady land dealings involving Prasad and his family members, particularly his sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav. While accepting that his family owned several land properties worth hundreds of crore, Lalu said that there was nothing wrong in it.

As soon as the news came, the chief camped in his Patna house. Senior advocates and senior leaders of the have also been called there.

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister had dared the Centre to act against the first family of the He also said that the state government would act against them. Janata Dal (United) leaders have refused to comment on the matter. The state government has called a Cabinet meeting in the evening.