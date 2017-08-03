I-T raids continue at Karnataka minister Shivkumar's Delhi residence

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

I-T raids on Karnataka minister rock Parliament
Income tax officials carry currency-counting machines during a search operation at Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Income Tax (IT) department officials on Thursday continued raids at the residences of Karnataka Power Minister D K Shivakumar in Delhi.

According to IT officials, the raids were conducted in four places, including Safdarjung Enclave and R.K. Puram.

The officials also searched the residence of the Shivakumar's personal assistant.

On Wednesday, raids were carried out at 39 places in Bengaluru and Delhi and Rs 10 crore in cash was seized.

The searches were also carried out at the Eagleton Golf Resort in Bidadi, 30 km from Bengaluru, where 44 Gujarat MLAs have been lodged since July 29.

Shivakumar's aide and his driver have been detained for questioning.

