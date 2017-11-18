I-T raids: Jaya's niece slams Sasikala; political vendetta, says Dhinakaran

-
Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday blamed jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and her family for the Income Tax (IT) raids at late Chief Minister and her aunt J Jayalalithaa's residence late on Friday night.
Speaking to reporters here Jayakumar said it is "painful" to note the IT raids at Jayalalithaa's residence.
"It is the family of Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran to be blamed for the IT raid," Jayakumar said.
Jayakumar said Dinakaran is blaming Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for political gains.
Condemning the raids, sidelined AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran supporter and former MLA, V P Kalairajan told media, "This is just political vendetta and targeting of one family".
Attempts being made to destroy our family using the Income Tax department, we are not scared. Won't run away: TTV Dhinakaran on IT raids pic.twitter.com/nVZUXFePDj— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017
Responding to the media in Tuticorin (600km from here), Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said, "The raids were done on the basis of specific information and not for political vendetta."
On Friday night IT officials recovered a laptop, a desktop and four pen drives from two rooms used by Sasikala at Jayalalithaa's residence here, said a senior official.
"We received an input that some important electronic storage devices are going to be clandestinely removed from two rooms used by Sasikala in Veda Nilayam (Jayalalithaa's residence)," the IT official told IANS preferring anonymity on Friday.
According to him, it was a "limited mission". "We are not searching the entire premises," he had said.
