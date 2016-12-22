I-T search at TN Chief Secy's house ends after 24 hours, new notes seized

The over 24-hour search by tbe (IT) department at the house of Chief Secretary ended on Thursday morning.

. Over 100 officials conducted searches across 13 locations, including Rao's house, office, homes of his relatives and friends.The search began on Wednesday morning and went on throughout the night. The CRPF and joint military personnel were escorting the IT officials.

An official in the Department said cash in new currency was seized from the raided premises. It may be noted, Rao is also the additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and the Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.

Unconfirmed reports said the searches of Rao's residence and office were linked to the earlier IT raids on the residence of businessmen J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.

The IT department recently seized 177 kg of gold and cash totalling Rs 96 crore in old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs 34 crore in new currency from the three. They were arrested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, ruling AIADMK's rivals DMK and PMK have demanded the immediate dismissal of Rao.

Speaking to reporters here, DMK leader M.K. Stalin said the Chief Secretary should immediately resign.

He said it was important for Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to appoint a new Chief Secretary. He also demanded a detailed statement from the Chief Minister.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan refuted the charge that the central government was using the raid as a political tool and said the raids were conducted based on information gathered by the IT department.

Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Seetharaman also said the Department acted based on the informations it has received.