I want a parade like the one in France: Trump's latest 'military' amusement

President Donald has asked for a and the is reviewing potential dates, spokesman Charlie Summers has confirmed.

The spokesman on Tuesday described the planning process as being in its "infancy", reports CNN.

In response to the news, press secretary said in a statement that had asked the Defence Department to "explore" the idea.

"President is incredibly supportive of America's great service-members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe.

He has asked the Department of Defence to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation," Sanders said.

According to a Post report on Tuesday, at a recent meeting between and top military brass, Trump's wishes were "suddenly heard as a presidential directive".

"The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France," a military official told the Post.

"This is being worked at the highest levels of the military."

was French President Emmanuel Macron's guest on Bastille Day last year, and later called the French he witnessed "one of the greatest parades" he had ever seen.

He said last September in a conversation with Macron that when he came back from he wanted a on the Fourth of July in

Trump's call for a might be hitting a few snags, according to The Post report.

Shipping tanks and military hardware into could cost millions of dollars, and the military official said they were unsure how to pay for it, the daily added.

After the Gulf War in 1991, the US put on a victory celebration replete with service-members and military gear.