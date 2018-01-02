I was misniterpreted: BJP MP on 'soldiers keep on dying remark'; apologises

(BJP) MP Singh on Tuesday tendered apology for his statement on jawans while saying, it was misinterpreted.

The parliamentarian from Rampur, earlier in the day, sparked a controversy while saying that soldiers ought to die.

"I didn't intend to disrespect the I am saddened. I apologise for my statement but it didn't say anything like this. I had said that scientists are trying to invent such a device, which can avert the bullet so that soldier can be protected," he told ANI.

"Ye to roz marenge mein, koi aisa desh hai jahan ka aadmi na marta ho jhagde mein? Gaon mein bhi jhagda hota hai to ek na ek to ghaayal hoga hi! Koi aisi device batao, jisse aadmi na mare? Aisi cheez batao ki goli kaam na kare, use karwa dein" says MP Singh pic.twitter.com/Tnb0gT0VKr — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Earlier while speaking over recent deaths of soldiers in ceasefire violations and recent terror attack at a CRPF camp, the MP said, "Ye to roz marenge mein, koi aisa desh hai jahan ka aadmi na marta ho jhagde mein? Gaon mein bhi jhagda hota hai to ek na ek to ghaayal hoga hi! Koi aisi device batao, jisse aadmi na mare? Aisi cheez batao ki goli kaam na kare, use karwa dein. (They will die every day in the Is there any country whose soldiers do not die while fighting? Even in villages if there is a scuffle, at least one person will get Name a device from which people do not die? Tell one such thing which can stop the bullet).