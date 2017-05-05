I will continue writing despite joining Ashoka as VC: Pratap Bhanu Mehta

Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a noted critique and political scientist, has decided to join the newly set up as its vice- chancellor. He has quit as chief executive of the (CPR), a policy think tank based in New Delhi. Mehta has taught at Harvard University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and the New York University School of Law in the past and was associated with for more than a decade. In an interview to Sahil Makkar, Mehta says Ashoka has a possibility of becoming a world class institution and an example before the others. Edited excerpts:



What would be your priorities at

I don’t want to come as someone who has pre-set agenda. It would be a collective team effort. I would ensure everyone is on board and it would a collective effort in growing the institute.



Are you going to miss work at



It’s a big change. I have been interacting with the universities on and off. And there has always been a temptation to go back to the academia. There is a possibility that Ashoka becomes a world class institution and example before other newly set up institutions. If it doesn’t happen, it would be a setback for India.



You have been critiquing the polices of both UPA and NDA government. Would you continue writing in newspapers?



I don’t criticise for the sake of criticising. I will continue to discharge all academic duties, which includes writing.



It is believed that Indian Universities are under a lot of pressure from the current government on many issues. How would you deal with the government?



I can’t comment on presumptions. The most important thing is that Ashoka becomes a world class institution.



Would you be bringing your alma mater to teach at Ashoka?



We would get the best faculty from everywhere.