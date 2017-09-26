I will remain in SP: Mulayam Singh

Amid rumours of floating a new party and leading a joint front of Opposition parties, the founder of (SP), Yadav, on Monday said he would remain in the party. He called upon all socialist forces to come on a common platform. Mulayam asked like-minded people to strengthen the party.

During a press conference in Lucknow on Monday, he said he did not approve many decisions of the present SP chief and his son, Akhilesh Yadav, regarding the party.



According to leaders close to Mulayam, the founder of SP was supposed to announce he was floating an outfit in the conference and a press note in this regard was prepared. However, that announcement was deferred.

The press note was leaked in media that said Mulayam had no option left but to float a new party shortly.

During the conference, Mulayam said one who cannot be loyal to his father will do the same with the country. He said while his blessings will always be there with Akhilesh, he does not agree to many of his decisions regarding SP. Shivpal Yadav, former state chief of SP, however did not attend the conference and stayed at his residence, not far away from Lohia Trust.

When asked about Shivpal's absence, Mulayam said he had gone to Etawah for some urgent work.