I will work for the people, says Nandini: All about the 2016 UPSC topper

- Hailing from Kembodi village in Kolar district, about 100km from Bengaluru, Nandini is the eldest of the two children of her parents — 56-year-old Ramesh K V and 54-year-old Vimala K V.
- She is currently completing her training for IRS at the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad.
- The topper was earlier a civil engineering graduate from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru. After clearing her examination in 2014, Nandini was selected for IRS.
- After graduation, though Nandini worked in the state public works department as an assistant engineer for two-three years, she always aspired to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and work in the areas of women, empowerment and education.
- “I want to join IAS and not IFS (Indian Foreign Service), as I want to be in India and serve the people. Though challenging, I will get an opportunity to learn and work for the people,” Nandini told ANI.
- Nandini belongs to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.
- After being diagnosed with dengue ahead of her third attempt in the preliminary exams, Nandini’s dreams shimmered when she could not prepare up to the mark.
- Even though Nandini had undergone training for IRS and secured the first position, she sat again for the civil services examination in 2016.
- Nandini studied in Kannada medium from the government-aided Thimmaiah Vidyalaya at Kolar and Pre-University Course from Alva's College at Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district.
- Nandini likes to spend her time reading and playing volleyball.
