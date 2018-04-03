IAF chopper crashes near Kedarnath, six people on board ejected safely

-
ALSO READMi-17 chopper crashed in Tawang due to detachment of tail rotor: B S Dhanoa IAF's chopper crashes near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, 7 personnel killed Two IAF pilots killed as microlight aircraft crashes near Jorhat IAF chopper crashes near Tawang, 7 military personnel dead Indian Air Force Mi-17 chopper crash lands in Kedarnath; all onboard safe
-
Six people on board an IAF helicopter escaped unhurt on Tuesday as it crashed near the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath. No casualties have been reported.
IAF's MI 17 chopper reportedly caught fire after it hit an iron girder while landing at the helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.
All six people on board ejected safely as the crash took place shortly before touching down at the helipad, he said.
The chopper was carrying heavy mechanical equipment from Guptkashi to Kedarnath for ongoing reconstruction work there, the DM said.
The crash occurred at 8.20 AM, he said.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, official sources said in Delhi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU