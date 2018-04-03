JUST IN
Business Standard

IAF chopper crashes near Kedarnath, six people on board ejected safely

All six people on board ejected safely as the crash took place shortly before touching down at the helipad

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

IAF chopper crash
Photo tweeted by @ANI on twitter

Six people on board an IAF helicopter escaped unhurt on Tuesday as it crashed near the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath. No casualties have been reported.

IAF's MI 17 chopper reportedly caught fire after it hit an iron girder while landing at the helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.

All six people on board ejected safely as the crash took place shortly before touching down at the helipad, he said. 

The chopper was carrying heavy mechanical equipment from Guptkashi to Kedarnath for ongoing reconstruction work there, the DM said.

The crash occurred at 8.20 AM, he said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, official sources said in Delhi.
First Published: Tue, April 03 2018. 15:36 IST

