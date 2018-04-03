IAF chopper crashes near Kedarnath, six people on board ejected safely

Six people on board an escaped unhurt on Tuesday as it crashed near the Himalayan shrine of No casualties have been reported.

IAF's reportedly caught fire after it hit an while landing at the helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.

All six people on board ejected safely as the crash took place shortly before touching down at the helipad, he said.

The chopper was carrying heavy mechanical equipment from to for ongoing reconstruction work there, the DM said.

The crash occurred at 8.20 AM, he said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, official sources said in Delhi.