IAF's Mi-17 chopper crashes near Arunachal's Tawang, 5 personnel killed

An Mi-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force today crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, killing five personnel on board and leaving another seriously injured, a senior IAF official said.
The crash of the Mi-17 V5 took place at around 6 am when it was on a maintenance mission, the official said.
The official said five personnel on board the chopper were killed while one person received serious injuries.
"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the official said.
Rescue teams reached the crash site in Tawang near the Indo-China border and admitted the injured personnel to a local hospital.
