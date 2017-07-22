IAS Sanjay Kothari, journalist Ashok Malik to join Ram Nath Kovind's team

-
ALSO READExtend fixed tenure for secretaries Secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle: Rajiv Gauba next Home Secretary Gopal Baglay appointed Joint Secretary in Prime Minister's Office Benefits of Aadhaar should not be undermined, says Finance Secretary Lavasa Budget Insight Out: India Inc shouldn't judge tax policy on rate alone
-
Sanjay Kothari, Chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board, has been appointed as Secretary to President-elect Ram Nath Kovind.
Senior journalist Ashok Malik has been named as Press Secretary to Kovind, said an order issued today by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
Senior Gujarat-cadre forest service officer Bharat Lal will be Joint Secretary to Kovind, it said.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared these appointments for an initial period of two years, it said.
Kothari, a 1978-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, retired in June last year as DoPT secretary.
He was in November 2016 appointed as the chief of the government's head-hunter the PESB.
Malik is at present Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation--a policy think tank.
Lal, a 1988-batch officer of Indian Forest Service, is at present Resident Commissioner of Gujarat government in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU