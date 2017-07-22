IAS Sanjay Kothari, journalist Ashok Malik to join Ram Nath Kovind's team

Sanjay Kothari, Chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board, has been appointed as to President-elect Ram Nath Kovind.



Senior journalist has been named as Press to Kovind, said an order issued today by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).



Senior Gujarat-cadre forest service officer Lal will be Joint to Kovind, it said.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Modi, has cleared these appointments for an initial period of two years, it said.Kothari, a 1978-batch IAS officer of cadre, retired in June last year as DoPTHe was in November 2016 appointed as the chief of the government's head-hunter the PESB.Malik is at present Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation--a policy think tank.Lal, a 1988-batch officer of Indian Forest Service, is at present Resident Commissioner of in

