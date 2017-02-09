IBPS Specialist Officer VI exam 2017 results announced

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently announced the results of Specialist Officer (SO) VI recruitment exam.The online examinationfor the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of SO cadre recruits was held on January 28 and 29, 2017. The Institute had conducted the exam (CRP SPL-VI)to fill 4,122 posts in 20 participating banks.
Eligible candidates who have cleared the online written examination will be called for a common interview to be conducted by the participating organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. The call letters for interview will be available for download by February 24, 2017. The interview round will be held in March 2017. The provisional allotment will be announced on or after April 1, 2017.
CRP SPL-VI results
Candidates can check their results till February 13, 2017. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:
1. Log on to the official website ibps.in
2. Click on CWE SPL – VI results link scrolling across the top of the homepage
3. Log in by entering registration no and password
4. Enter the captcha code
5. Click on Login button
6. The result will be displayed
7. Download and save on the computer
8. Take a print out for future use
Specialist office examination
Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2017-18 based on the business needs of the participating organisations, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of theorganisations. The validity for CRP SPL-VI will automatically expire at the close of business on March 31, 2018 with or without giving any notice.
Important dates
|Event
|Tentative Dates
|Online registration including edit/modification of application of candidates
|November 16, 2016 to December 2, 2016
|Payment of application fees - online
|November 16, 2016 to December 2, 2016
|Download of call letter for examination
|After November 16, 2016
|Online examination
|January 28 and 29, 2017
|Declaration of result status of examination (CWE)
|February 7, 2017
|Last date to download the results
|February 13, 2017
|Download of call letters for interview
|On or after February 24, 2017
|Conduct of interview
|March 2017
|Provisional allotment
|On or after April 1, 2017
For CRP SPL-VI, the participating organization include:
1. Allahabad Bank
2. Canara Bank
3. Indian Bank
4. Syndicate Bank
5. Andhra Bank
6. Central Bank of India
7. Indian Overseas Bank
8. UCO Bank
9. Bank of Baroda
10. Corporation Bank
11. Oriental Bank of Commerce
12. Union Bank of India
13. Bank of India
14. Dena Bank
15. Punjab National Bank
16. United Bank of India
17. Bank of Maharashtra
18. IDBI Bank
19. Punjab & Sind Bank
20. Vijaya Bank
|Code
|Post
|Vacancies
|01
|I.T. Officer (Scale-I)
|355
|02
|Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)
|2580
|03
|RajbhashaAdhikari (Scale I)
|65
|04
|Law Officer (Scale I
|115
|05
|HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)
|81
|06
|Marketing Officer (Scale I)
|946
|Total
|4122
About IBPS
An autonomous body, IBPS has received a mandate from the participating organisationsto conduct the recruitment process. The organization will make arrangements for conducting online examination, declare result of online examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview. Interviews will be conducted by the participating organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each state/ UT.