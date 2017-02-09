IBPS Specialist Officer VI exam 2017 results announced

The last date to check the result on the official website February 13, 2017

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently announced the results of Specialist Officer (SO) VI recruitment exam.The online examinationfor the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of SO cadre recruits was held on January 28 and 29, 2017. The Institute had conducted the exam (CRP SPL-VI)to fill 4,122 posts in 20 participating banks.



Eligible candidates who have cleared the online written examination will be called for a common interview to be conducted by the participating organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. The call letters for interview will be available for download by February 24, 2017. The interview round will be held in March 2017. The provisional allotment will be announced on or after April 1, 2017.





Event Tentative Dates Online registration including edit/modification of application of candidates November 16, 2016 to December 2, 2016 Payment of application fees - online November 16, 2016 to December 2, 2016 Download of call letter for examination After November 16, 2016 Online examination January 28 and 29, 2017 Declaration of result status of examination (CWE) February 7, 2017 Last date to download the results February 13, 2017 Download of call letters for interview On or after February 24, 2017 Conduct of interview March 2017 Provisional allotment On or after April 1, 2017

Code Post Vacancies 01 I.T. Officer (Scale-I) 355 02 Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) 2580 03 RajbhashaAdhikari (Scale I) 65 04 Law Officer (Scale I 115 05 HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) 81 06 Marketing Officer (Scale I) 946 Total 4122

Trupti Ramball

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

Candidates can check their results till February 13, 2017. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:1. Log on to the official website ibps.in2. Click on CWE SPL – VI results link scrolling across the top of the homepage3. Log in by entering registration no and password4. Enter the captcha code5. Click on Login button6. The result will be displayed7. Download and save on the computer8. Take a print out for future useDepending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2017-18 based on the business needs of the participating organisations, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of theorganisations. The validity for CRP SPL-VI will automatically expire at the close of business on March 31, 2018 with or without giving any notice.Important dates1. Allahabad Bank2. Canara Bank3. Indian Bank4. Syndicate Bank5. Andhra Bank6. Central Bank of India7. Indian Overseas Bank8. UCO Bank9. Bank of Baroda10. Corporation Bank11. Oriental Bank of Commerce12. Union Bank of India13. Bank of India14. Dena Bank15. Punjab National Bank16. United Bank of India17. Bank of Maharashtra18. IDBI Bank19. Punjab & Sind Bank20. Vijaya BankAn autonomous body, IBPS has received a mandate from the participating organisationsto conduct the recruitment process. The organization will make arrangements for conducting online examination, declare result of online examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview. Interviews will be conducted by the participating organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each state/ UT.