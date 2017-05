IBPS tentative calendar announced

Dates tentatively scheduled for online CWE for SPL-VII posts



Exam name Exam phase Tentative date CWE SPL-VII Preliminary examination December 30, 2017 and

December 31, 2017 Main examination January 28, 2018

Registration process



The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both preliminary and main examination, wherever applicable. Prospective candidates are also advised to visit official website of www. in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

Scheme of examination



The main will comprise questions only from professional knowledge. The details with regard to both the preliminary and main examinations will be made available on website through the detailed notifications in due course.



The marks obtained in the preliminary will not be considered for preparing the final merit list and the marks obtained in the main will only be considered for short listing for interview.

About IBPS



An autonomous body set up to evolve and implement processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations, provides service to all PSBs, SBI, associate banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, few Co-operative banks, LIC & Insurance companies. In addition RRBs, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) of non-financial sectors, Government departments, State-owned companies and corporations also avail its services. Some major universities and reputed Management institutes engage regularly for conduct of their admission tests.

The personnel selection test conducting agency’s strength lies in its capability to develop and construct multiple-choice objective tests and tools used for mass level testing programmes. The agency conducts these exams simultaneously for candidates across 200 cities/towns all over India and also in few foreign locations. In addition, also organizes assessment centers and group dynamics related personality assessments for selection and/or testing of personnel at higher-level positions like AGMs/DGMs/GM etc.

This year on, there will be two-tier held for of from CWE-VII onwards. Candidates who will successfully register themselves under CWE SPL-VII will be called for preliminary Based on the performance in the preliminary examination, candidates will be shortlisted and called for the main