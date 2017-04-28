ICC, BCCI strike a note of discord over revenue, governance models

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is still willing to pay the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) $100 million more than the original share from the revamped revenue model amid question marks over India’s participation in the Champions Trophy.

According to a senior official, the has not yet withdrawn its offer of $390 million — nearly $100 million more than the original $293 million.

The offer, which came from Chairman Shashank Manohar, was originally rejected by the

“We have told them (ICC) that we will place their offer before the BCCI’s general body and get back to them. officials have in fact told us that if we agree to $390 million, they will get it ratified at a board meeting in May,” a senior office-bearer told PTI on Thursday.

However, some of the other officials present in feel that the final offer should be $450 million with no change in the governance structure.

“In fact, Amitabh (Choudhary, joint secretary) told the members that if you can climb up to $450 million, I can take the offer back to my board and convince them. But was in no mood to budge,” the source said.

It is expected that many of the 30 voting members of the BCCI, at its upcoming special general meeting, will be overwhelmingly voting in favour of a pull-out from the Champions Trophy.

“At this point, pullout is an option. The middle path is if they are ready to go up to $450 million since they were initially ready to pay $390 million. Also, no change in governance structure,” he reiterated.

The was outvoted 1-13 at the ICC’s board meet where Manohar’s formula of abolishing the ‘Big Three’ model was accepted.

The BCCI’s earlier share of $571 million was curtailed to $293 million with Australia not losing out on anything and England’s loss being minimal.

The is also eagerly waiting to know the stance of Star Sports, which has given a huge broadcast deal for the Champions Trophy.

“Will Star give them the same deal that they would give if vs Mohammed Aamir or Mitchell Starc vs MS Dhoni contest doesn’t take place?” the official questioned.

A cursory glance at the earlier model would tell why Australia and England, other proponents of ‘Big Three’ model, ditched India.

The earlier model was getting Cricket Australia $131.25 million and the new model gives them an additional 0.75 million. Cricket Australia had no reason to stall the move. England was losing out on $40 million in the new deal, while all others nations (Test playing) stand to gain significantly.

There was no reason for them to vote alongside India opposing the resolution.

The setback at has also triggered a blame-game with committee of administrators claiming that they had advised the to accept the ICC’s offer.