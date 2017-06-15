ICC Champions Trophy: India wins toss, elects to bowl against Bangladesh

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the second semi-final match of the Champions Trophy 2017.



Arch-rival Pakistan has already booked berth for itself in the final tie of the tournament after beating England by eight wickets in the first semi-final on Wednesday.





ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2017: Watch out India! Bangladesh is no pushover India and Bangladesh have fought some of the most fierce battles in ICC events in the recent past, with India coming victorious on the past two occasions.

Both India and Bangladesh have lost one match each in the tournament so far -- India lost its match against Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh was beaten by England.

First, the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals in Melbourne was a lopsided affair that India won by a mammoth 109 runs. But the second, in the 2016 T20 World Cup, was indeed a close contest, which Bangla Tigers lost to Indians by a single run.