ICC Champions Trophy: India wins toss, elects to bowl against Bangladesh

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the second semi-final match of the Champions Trophy 2017.
Arch-rival Pakistan has already booked berth for itself in the final tie of the tournament after beating England by eight wickets in the first semi-final on Wednesday.
Both India and Bangladesh have lost one match each in the tournament so far -- India lost its match against Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh was beaten by England.
ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2017: Watch out India! Bangladesh is no pushover
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU