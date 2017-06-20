ICC may replace Champions Trophy with two World T20s

There is no guarantee that there will be another Champions Trophy in 2021, said ICC CEO

The International Cricket Council is mulling with the idea of scrapping the Champions Trophy and hosting two World T20 Cups in the four-year cycle, chief executive David Richardson said today.



India, who holds the hosting rights for the next Champions Trophy in 2021, were thrashed by by 180 runs in the finals at The Oval last Sunday.



The event received huge response from global audience as millions tuned in to catch the action of the stunning final in television.



However, Richardson said there is no guarantee that there will be another Champions Trophy in 2021 and the issue will be discussed during this week's annual conference at The Oval.



"What we want to do is differentiate our global events from each other so that they can be standalone and create maximum interest every time the event happens," Richardson told reporters via telephone on the eve of the ICC's annual conference in London.



"At this stage, the next Champions Trophy is still scheduled for in 2021. Whether that gets changed, the consideration has been given to changing to two T20s in a four-year cycle which would mean swapping the Champions Trophy for a World T20."



The CEO said could involve upto 20 teams in future.



"The fact is that do attract a lot of interest, they generate significant revenue for television companies, but most importantly from our point of view they provide us with an opportunity to give opportunities to more teams.



"A 16-team World T20 — even a 20-team World T20 — down the line is something that we would like to look at. With a 10-team World Cup we're hoping to increase the competitiveness of matches and the standard of the tournament as a whole.



"It might not be necessary to continue with two 50-over tournaments going forward," he added.

Press Trust of India