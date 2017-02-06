ICC's new revenue distribution model adds to BCCI's woes

Challenges don't seem to be scarce for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Even as the richest cricketing body in the world battles reforms and changes demanded by the Supreme Court, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has added to its worries with a new proposal for revenue
distribution among member boards.
The proposal advocates an equal distribution of revenues, as opposed to the current model
where the 'big three' — India, Australia and England, get the lion's share of the revenue, while the rest is shared among other members. The logic for this model
was that these nations pull more money in terms of media rights and sponsorship because of the popularity of the sport and the teams in their respective nations.
The proposal was put to vote at the ICC
meeting on Saturday, held in Dubai. According to sources, seven of the 10 members voted in favour of equal distribution of ICC
revenue. As a result, the international cricket governing body has accepted the proposal 'in principle', and the final vote is slated for April this year.
According to the BCCI's annual report for 2015-16, it earned Rs 150.20 crore from the distribution of the ICC
revenue. "Under the new proposal, the share of revenue
coming to the BCCI
will drop significantly. On an average, in the current cycle (2015-23) the BCCI
stands to lose almost Rs 1,000 crore in the next seven years. The irony is that England and Australia have also voted in favour of the new model, so only time will tell if the BCCI
will be able to convince other member boards to vote against it," says a person in the know.
The BCCI's revenue
in 2015-16 was Rs 1,366.35 crore and net profit was Rs 528.57 crore. While the bulk of the revenue
came from the sale of media rights (Rs 648 crore), the revenue
from the distribution of ICC revenue
was also a significant contributor to the total along with revenues from the Indian Premier League.
To be able to implement the new model, the ICC
board needs at least eight out of the 10 members to vote in favour of it during the final vote slated for April. According to sources close to the development, India and Sri Lanka were the only boards to vote against the new model. One board abstained from vote either way while the remaining seven voted in favour of it.
In a press statement, the BCCI
said that Vikram Limaye
had expressed his concern over the documents presented regarding the new proposal in light of the insufficient time available to the Hon'ble Supreme Court
appointed Committee of administrators to take an informed view on the said proposal. He also added that there seemed to be no scientific basis for the percentage distribution allocation that was being proposed other than "good faith and equity". The Committee of Administrators, appointed by the Supreme Court
of India, was formed only four days before the said ICC
meeting in question and hence voted against the proposals.
While Limaye requested that both proposals be taken up at the next ICC
board meeting in April 2017 ICC
Chairman Shashank Manohar requested each member to vote for/against the proposal. However, the final vote is to be taken up in April and members can suggest changes to the proposal between now and the next board meeting.
