ICC's new revenue distribution model adds to BCCI's woes

Challenges don't seem to be scarce for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Even as the richest cricketing body in the world battles reforms and changes demanded by the Supreme Court, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has added to its worries with a new proposal for distribution among member boards.

The proposal advocates an equal distribution of revenues, as opposed to the current where the 'big three' — India, Australia and England, get the lion's share of the revenue, while the rest is shared among other members. The logic for this was that these nations pull more money in terms of media rights and sponsorship because of the popularity of the sport and the teams in their respective nations.

The proposal was put to vote at the meeting on Saturday, held in Dubai. According to sources, seven of the 10 members voted in favour of equal distribution of revenue. As a result, the international cricket governing body has accepted the proposal 'in principle', and the final vote is slated for April this year.

According to the BCCI's annual report for 2015-16, it earned Rs 150.20 crore from the distribution of the revenue. "Under the new proposal, the share of coming to the will drop significantly. On an average, in the current cycle (2015-23) the stands to lose almost Rs 1,000 crore in the next seven years. The irony is that England and Australia have also voted in favour of the new model, so only time will tell if the will be able to convince other member boards to vote against it," says a person in the know.

The BCCI's in 2015-16 was Rs 1,366.35 crore and net profit was Rs 528.57 crore. While the bulk of the came from the sale of media rights (Rs 648 crore), the from the distribution of was also a significant contributor to the total along with revenues from the Indian Premier League.

To be able to implement the new model, the board needs at least eight out of the 10 members to vote in favour of it during the final vote slated for April. According to sources close to the development, India and Sri Lanka were the only boards to vote against the new model. One board abstained from vote either way while the remaining seven voted in favour of it.

In a press statement, the said that had expressed his concern over the documents presented regarding the new proposal in light of the insufficient time available to the Hon'ble appointed Committee of administrators to take an informed view on the said proposal. He also added that there seemed to be no scientific basis for the percentage distribution allocation that was being proposed other than "good faith and equity". The Committee of Administrators, appointed by the of India, was formed only four days before the said meeting in question and hence voted against the proposals.

While Limaye requested that both proposals be taken up at the next board meeting in April 2017 Chairman Shashank Manohar requested each member to vote for/against the proposal. However, the final vote is to be taken up in April and members can suggest changes to the proposal between now and the next board meeting.