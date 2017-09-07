ICC Test rankings: India retains top spot, Australia slips to fifth

-
ALSO READICC ODI rankings: South Africa retain top spot, India third Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul attain career-best Test rankings after Lanka win Team India players to get up to Rs 50 lakh each as award No ICC World T20 in 2018, next edition in 2020 Pakistan leapfrog to spot 6 in ICC ODI rankings after Champions Trophy win
-
India continued to be at the top of the ICC Test rankings but Australia slipped one rung to fifth in the latest list after drawing the away series against Bangladesh on Thursday.
India, who whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recent away series, has 125 points.
Australia is now on 97 points, the same as New Zealand, but are behind on decimal points.
Australia drew the two-Test series against Bangladesh 1-1. Steve Smith's men had started the series in the fourth position at 100 points.
Australia had to win the series 1-0 or better to remain in the fourth position on the points table. South Africa is placed second at 110 points while England is third with 105 points.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh has gained five points from the series to reach an aggregate of 74 points, though they remain ninth, only ahead of Zimbabwe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU