ICC Test rankings: India retains top spot, Australia slips to fifth

South Africa is placed second while England is at third

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

India continued to be at the top of the ICC Test rankings but Australia slipped one rung to fifth in the latest list after drawing the away series against Bangladesh on Thursday.

India, who whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recent away series, has 125 points.


Australia is now on 97 points, the same as New Zealand, but are behind on decimal points.

Australia drew the two-Test series against Bangladesh 1-1. Steve Smith's men had started the series in the fourth position at 100 points.

Australia had to win the series 1-0 or better to remain in the fourth position on the points table. South Africa is placed second at 110 points while England is third with 105 points.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has gained five points from the series to reach an aggregate of 74 points, though they remain ninth, only ahead of Zimbabwe.

First Published: Thu, September 07 2017. 18:15 IST

