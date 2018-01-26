ICC Under-19 World Cup: India to clash with Pakistan in semi-final

JUST IN
IANS  |  Queenstown (New Zealand) 

Kamlesh Nagarkoti in action against Bangladesh. Photo: @ICC
India put up an all-round show to hammer Bangladesh by 131 runs on Friday to set-up an ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final against arch-foes Pakistan.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, India rode on Shubman Gill (86), Abhishek Sharma (50) and Prithvi Shaw (40) to get to 265 all out in 49.2 overs at the John Davies Oval.

In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 134 in 42.1 overs, thanks to pacemen Kamlesh Nagarkoti (3/18) and Shivam Mavi (2/27).

Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma picked two wickets for 11 runs in the later stage of the match.
