ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Twitter wishes team India

So, it’s a perfect weekend today. After the historic semi-final win against world beaters Australia, the women in blue are once again ready to script history. Indian women's cricket team is playing the finals of the ICC Women's World Cup against England at Lords. England won the toss and elected to bat first. This is the second time after 2005 that India has got a chance to play in the



has registered the second highest One-Day International (ODI) innings for India when she scored an unbeaten 171 against Australia in the semi-finals.



The day is big for many other reasons too. The Indian team will be befitting farewell today to two veterans -skipper and -- the only players from 2005 final where India lost to Australia. On the other hand, will have a chance to create history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach 1,000 runs and 100 wickets as she is just 4 runs short of the target.



As the Women in Blue are in the final, wishes from fans and supporters have been pouring in from all corners. Social media is buzzing with posts wishing the team the best for the final. Twitterati has been sending them all their support. From stars to Bollywood celebrities, here are some of the tweets wishing Team India the best:



As the Women in Blue are in the final, wishes from fans and supporters have been pouring in from all corners. Social media is buzzing with posts wishing the team the best for the final. Twitterati has been sending them all their support. From stars to Bollywood celebrities, here are some of the tweets wishing Team India the best:

Our girls always make us proud. Wishing them the best for tomorrow's finals.

Chak De India ! pic.twitter.com/mmrNJduJKE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2017

Congratulations @BCCIWomen for reaching the finals One more to goooo .all the very best — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 22, 2017

Watching the tomorrow with my volleyball gang..

Come on Girls in Blue.. let's bring it home. #WWC2017 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 22, 2017

More power to you Team India Let's go get that cup.So proud of you girls Jai hind #WWC17Final — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) July 23, 2017

Such a proud feeling that our India Women's Cricket Team is playing in the #WomensWorldCup2017 FINAL! GOOD LUCK! Girl power all the way!!! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 23, 2017

Getting all the Sunday chores sorted out quickly in morning to free myself for watching #WWC17Final in the afternoon.All the best girls! — Chetan Anantharamu (@gandabherunda) July 23, 2017

Wishing our #WomenInBlue all the best for the #WWC17Final! We are all cheering for you! Messages of support from my 100MB family! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/i7BIWEx1W3 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017

To the Women in Blue for the WWC17 Finals. You make us the most proud. All the best & have a great game. Love to the Ladies. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 23, 2017

To the Women in Blue for the WWC17 Finals. You make us the most proud. All the best & have a great game. Love to the Ladies. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 23, 2017