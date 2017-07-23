TRENDING ON BS
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Twitter wishes team India

With the Women in Blue in the final, wishes from fans and have been pouring in from all corners

Anshul  |  New Delhi 

ICC Women's World Cup 2017 finals: India vs England
ICC Women's World Cup 2017 finals: India vs England. Photo: Twitter

So, it’s a perfect weekend today. After the historic semi-final win against world beaters Australia, the women in blue are once again ready to script history. Indian women's cricket team is playing the finals of the ICC Women's World Cup against England at Lords. England won the toss and elected to bat first. This is the second time after 2005 that India has got a chance to play in the World Cup final.

Harmanpreet Kaur has registered the second highest One-Day International (ODI) innings for India when she scored an unbeaten 171 against Australia in the semi-finals. 

The day is big for many other reasons too. The Indian team will be befitting farewell today to two veterans -skipper Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami -- the only players from 2005 final where India lost to Australia. On the other hand, Jhulan Goswami will have a chance to create history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach 1,000 runs and 100 wickets as she is just 4 runs short of the target.

As the Women in Blue are in the final, wishes from fans and supporters have been pouring in from all corners. Social media is buzzing with posts wishing the team the best for the final. Twitterati has been sending them all their support. From sports stars to Bollywood celebrities, here are some of the tweets wishing Team India the best:

 

