ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Twitter wishes team India

Harmanpreet Kaur has registered the second highest One-Day International (ODI) innings for India when she scored an unbeaten 171 against Australia in the semi-finals.
The day is big for many other reasons too. The Indian team will be befitting farewell today to two veterans -skipper Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami -- the only players from 2005 final where India lost to Australia. On the other hand, Jhulan Goswami will have a chance to create history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach 1,000 runs and 100 wickets as she is just 4 runs short of the target.
As the Women in Blue are in the final, wishes from fans and supporters have been pouring in from all corners. Social media is buzzing with posts wishing the team the best for the final. Twitterati has been sending them all their support. From sports stars to Bollywood celebrities, here are some of the tweets wishing Team India the best:
Our girls always make us proud. Wishing them the best for tomorrow's finals.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2017
Chak De India ! pic.twitter.com/mmrNJduJKE
Congratulations @BCCIWomen for reaching the finals One more to goooo .all the very best— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 22, 2017
#IndianWomensCricketTeam #Worldcupfinals ..... All the best pic.twitter.com/qi4dVvbbdX— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 22, 2017
#AllTheBest ... #WomenInBlue @M_Raj03 & team for #WWC17Final #INDvENG .My SandArt at Puribeach in Odisha . #IndianWomensCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/MqH5hlKnpA— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 22, 2017
Watching the World Cup final tomorrow with my volleyball gang..— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 22, 2017
Come on Girls in Blue.. let's bring it home. #WWC2017
More power to you Team India Let's go get that cup.So proud of you girls Jai hind #WWC17Final— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) July 23, 2017
Such a proud feeling that our India Women's Cricket Team is playing in the #WomensWorldCup2017 FINAL! GOOD LUCK! Girl power all the way!!!— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 23, 2017
#चकदेइंडिया Proud of you girls #TeamIndiaFor #WWC17 FINALS against #ENGLAND #INDvENG #ICCWomensWorldCup2017 #WWC2017 #WorldCupFinals pic.twitter.com/i2fAk0g9j1— Jaya Dourbi (@JayaDourbi) July 23, 2017
Here wishing the @BCCIWomen #IndianWomensCricketTeam #Worldcupfinals.. All the very best..— Mansi Shukla (@angell_mansi12) July 23, 2017
India India pic.twitter.com/wkazpKdw9y
Getting all the Sunday chores sorted out quickly in morning to free myself for watching #WWC17Final in the afternoon.All the best girls!— Chetan Anantharamu (@gandabherunda) July 23, 2017
Wishing our #WomenInBlue all the best for the #WWC17Final! We are all cheering for you! Messages of support from my 100MB family! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/i7BIWEx1W3— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017
To the Women in Blue for the WWC17 Finals. You make us the most proud. All the best & have a great game. Love to the Ladies.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 23, 2017
Wishing lots of luck to each and every member of the @BCCIWomen team Enjoy the occasion #WWC17Final pic.twitter.com/TckUkbJjlu— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 23, 2017
All the best for world cup finals #WomenInBlue #cricketteam pic.twitter.com/Za8Dz2ATwV— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) July 23, 2017
Best wishes @BCCIWomen for Women's World Cup Final.#WWC17Final#INDvENG— Captain Abhimanyu (@CaptAbhimanyu) July 23, 2017
Congrats. Women's Cricket team of India.. u make us proud. Go girl power &win the world cup #WWC17final #WWC2017 @BCCIWomen @BCCI @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/CQyB23wiRm— shruti (@shrutz1) July 22, 2017
Eagerly waiting to see this tomorrow #MithaliRaj #WWC17 #WWC17final @BCCIWomen @ICC pic.twitter.com/9GB3iBgZJJ— Raunak Agarwal (@ImRaunak_18) July 22, 2017
