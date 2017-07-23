TRENDING ON BS
ICC Women's World Cup final: England reaches 200 mark, 200/7 in 47 overs

BCCI announced a bonus of Rs 50 lakh for each member of the squad

BS Web Team 

Rajeshwari Gayakwad got the first wicket of the Women's World Cup 2017. (Image: Twitter)

England eves won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final at Lords on Friday.

At the end of 46 overs, England is 196/7. Katherine Brunt got runout from a direct through of Deepti Sharma.She scored 34 runs in 42 balls.

Jhulan Goswami ends her excellent spell taking three important wickets which brought India back into the game. At the end of her 10 over spell, Goswami's bowling figures were  three for 23 runs

Goswami had her third scalp as she trapped Natalie Sciver in front of wicket. Sciver scored 51 runs in 68 balls.

Earlier, Goswami brings team India back into the game, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries. First, Goswami took the wicket of Taylor who was looking dangerous at 45 runs in 62 balls. In the next ball, she got the wicket of Fran Wilson, who made Golden duck. Goswami missed the hattrick as Katherine Brunt was able to block the hattrick ball.

After a steady start, England lost three wickets in a short span of time as Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad got the wickets of both the openers. Gayakwad took Lauren Winfield's wicket in the 12th over, while Yadav took Tammy Beaumont in the 15th over and in her second over she got the wicket of England captain Heather Knight at one run.
 
On a high after a sensational semi-final win against world beaters Australia, the Indian eves are battle-ready to script history today.

On the eve of the Women's World Cup final, BCCI announced a bonus of Rs 50 lakh for each member of the squad, irrespective of whether they win the World Cup or not.

Teams
 
England Women: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor(w), Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

