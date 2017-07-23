ICC Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur out for 51; score 138/3

India recovers from the early wicket of Smriti Mandhana and Captain Mitali Raj run out. Semi-final star Harmanpreet Kaur (50 runs off 78 balls) and Poonam Raut (61 runs off 84 balls) 63-runs stand steadied Indian innings as they passed 100 run mark in 24th over. After the end of the 29 overs India is 114 for 2.
Harmanpreet has been playing stable innings but at regular intervals she hit boundaries.
A mix up lead to the fall of the wicket of the captain Mithali Raj. She was dismissed for 17.
Poonam Raut goes on her knees and smashes a six over the bowler's head.
On a high after a sensational semi-final win against world beaters Australia, the Indian eves are battle-ready to script history today.
