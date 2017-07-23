ICC Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur out for 51; score 138/3





recovers from the early wicket of and Captain run out. Semi-final star (50 runs off 78 balls) and Poonam Raut (61 runs off 84 balls) 63-runs stand steadied Indian innings as they passed 100 run mark in 24th over. After the end of the 29 overs is 114 for 2.



Harmanpreet has been playing stable innings but at regular intervals she hit boundaries.



A mix up lead to the fall of the wicket of the captain Mithali Raj. She was dismissed for 17.



did not have the desired start as star opener Smiti Mandhana was dismissed for a duck. Captain Mithali Raj and are now at the crease. were 18 for 1 in 5 overs.

Earlier, had a steady start, not losing any wicket in first 60 balls. Then, Rajeshwari Gayakwad had Lauren Winfield bowled out around her legs. Winfield scored 24 runs in 35 balls. In the 15th over Poonam Yadav got the wicket of Tammy Beaumont (23 runs, 37 balls). Yadav also took the prized wicket of captain Heather Knight, trapping her leg before.

Jhulan Goswami ended her excellent spell taking three important wickets which brought back into the game. Goswami first got Sarah Taylor who was looking dangerous at 45 runs in 62 balls, breaking her 83-run stand with Natalie Sciver. In the next ball, she got the wicket of Fran Wilson, who made a golden duck. Goswami missed the hattrick as Katherine Brunt was able to hold her ground. She took her third wicket trapping Sciver in front of the wicket. Sciver scored 51 runs in 68 balls.