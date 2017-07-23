TRENDING ON BS
Google's Alphabet to let out 20 mn robotic mosquitoes to control the pest
ICC Women's World Cup final: Score 50/2 after 15 overs

Brit eves end innings with 228/7 on the board; Sciver is top scorer with 51 runs

BS Web Team 

Womens World Cup 2017 Finals
Captain of Indian Women's cricket team Mithali Raj and skipper of England Women's cricket team, Heather Knight, pose with coveted Women's World Cup trophy 2017, on the eve of the final, at Lord's cricket ground, in London

After electing to bat first England scored 228 runs in 50 overs. India’s disciplined bowling led by veteran Jhulan Goswami, who took three wickets while conceding 23 runs, established a stranglehold over England’s batting line up after the 10th over. 

A mix up lead to the fall of the wicket of the captain Mithali Raj. She was dismissed for 17.

Poonam Raut goes on her knees and smashes a six over the bowler's head.

India did not have the desired start as star opener Smiti Mandhana was dismissed for a duck. Captain Mithali Raj and Punam Raut are now at the crease. India were 18 for 1 in 5 overs.

Earlier, England had a steady start, not losing any wicket in first 60 balls. Then, Rajeshwari Gayakwad had Lauren Winfield bowled out around her legs. Winfield scored 24 runs in 35 balls. In the 15th over Poonam Yadav got the wicket of Tammy Beaumont (23 runs, 37 balls). Yadav also took the prized wicket of England captain Heather Knight, trapping her leg before.

Jhulan Goswami ended her excellent spell taking three important wickets which brought India back into the game. Goswami first got Sarah Taylor who was looking dangerous at 45 runs in 62 balls, breaking her 83-run stand with Natalie Sciver. In the next ball, she got the wicket of Fran Wilson, who made a golden duck. Goswami missed the hattrick as Katherine Brunt was able to hold her ground. She took her third wicket trapping Sciver in front of the wicket. Sciver scored 51 runs in 68 balls.

On a high after a sensational semi-final win against world beaters Australia, the Indian eves are battle-ready to script history today.

On the eve of the Women's World Cup final, BCCI announced a bonus of Rs 50 lakh for each member of the squad, irrespective of whether they win the World Cup or not.

Teams
 
England Women: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor(w), Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

