TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Govt mulls involving women SHGs for upkeep of roads built under Modi scheme
Business Standard

ICC Women's World Cup final: Eng lose 2nd wicket, score 60/2 in 14.3 overs

BCCI announced a bonus of Rs 50 lakh for each member of the squad

BS Web Team 

ICC Women's World Cup 2017 finals: India vs England
ICC Women's World Cup 2017 finals: India vs England. Photo: Twitter

England eves won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the ICC Womens World Cup 2017 final at Lords on Friday. 

Electing to bat first Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield opened for England eves and gave solid start. Rajeshwari Gayakwad gave India the much-needed breakthrough as she dismissed Winfield. Lauren Winfield scored 24 runs in 35 balls. In 11.1 overs England were 47 for 1

On a high after a sensational semi-final win against world beaters Australia, the Indian eves are battle-ready to script history when they take on three-time winners England in the ICC Women's World Cup final at the sold-out Lord's.

On the eve of the Womens World Cup final, BCCI announced a bonus of Rs 50 lakh for each member of the squad, irrespective of whether they win the World Cup or not.

Teams
 
England Women: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor(w), Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements