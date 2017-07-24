TRENDING ON BS
ICC Women's World Cup: 'Women in Blue' win hearts even in a loss

People take to social media to hail the performance of the Indian eves in the tournament

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

ICC Women World Cup 2017
Veda Krishnamurthy bats during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final match between England and India at Lord’s in London on Sunday |

The Indian women's cricket team lost to England by nine runs in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. It was a case of 'so near and yet so far' for India as they suffered a middle and lower order batting collapse to lose to England.
 
Electing to bat first, England produced a total of 228 for seven in their 50 overs. Jhulan Goswami's bowling figures of 3-23 and Poonam Yadav's 2-36 helped India restrict England to this total.
 
The Indian eves rode on half-centuries from opener Poonam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur to almost refitting the target. However, the Indian eves seemed to lose their wits towards the end, losing seven wickets for just 28 runs to be all out for 219 runs in 48.4 overs.
 
Indian women team may not have won the World Cup but it still managed to win hearts. Twitterati hailed the determination of the ‘Women in Blue’. People took to twitter to recognise the team's performance in the tournament.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Women Cricket team for the tenacity and skill shown throughout the ICC Women's World Cup.
 
He took to Twitter and posted: 
Other celebrities and fans also took to Twitter to support the team. Here are some of the tweets:

