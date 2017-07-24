ICC Women's World Cup: 'Women in Blue' win hearts even in a loss

Other celebrities and fans also took to Twitter to support the team. Here are some of the tweets:
Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017
Feel for all of you, #WomenInBlue! You were good throughout but sometimes it is not meant to be. Congrats England on winning #WWC17Final!— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017
#WWCfinal The loss is irrelevant. What is historic is that a billion Indians' hearts were beating & bleeding for our Women's team— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 23, 2017
Congratulations to the @englandcricket women's team on winning the #WWC17— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 23, 2017
Well played girls @BCCIWomen we are proud of your effort. Just couldn't get over the line but it was an amazing tournament.— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 23, 2017
This experience will make the girls better cricketers. They have shown others what is possible. At least 3 cricketers will emerge from this— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 23, 2017
Congratulations to the England Women's cricket team. Well played @BCCIWomen. The entire country is proud of you for playing great cricket!— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 23, 2017
Congrats England but so so proud of our girls for winning a billion hearts.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 23, 2017
This will be a defining moment in women's cricket.#WWC17Final
Super proud of the girls. Tough luck today but womens cricket in India has truly arrived. Thank you girls .Salute your spirit.#WWC17Final— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2017
Tough luck @BCCIWomen what a nail biting finish to the World Cup ! So proud of you all ,to come so far in the tournament .congrats England— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 23, 2017
So near yet so far...The best ODI I've seen in a long long time. Thanks ladies. Congrats England. You held the nerve a little better. #WWC17— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 23, 2017
Well played #WomenInBlue .The nation is proud of you! U won billions hearts. #WWC17Final #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/vq6bx8SnT3— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 23, 2017
Well played Girls— Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 23, 2017
Your fighting spirit n gallant show will inspire millions of young girl to join sports.
India is proud of U all#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Yw3WD9LZmn
Everytime women in sports do wonders, they allow little girls around the country to dream. And to aspire. Thank you #WomenInBlue— Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) July 23, 2017
Well played #WomenInBlue.— Pankaj Bhadouria (@BhadouriaPankaj) July 23, 2017
By making it to #WWC17Final . You all have won the heart of millions & made the Nation proud. pic.twitter.com/0GngORWRdj
They Entered #WWC17Final Beating Top 3 Teams #Aus,#Eng & #NZ. #WomenInBlue Are Nothing Less Thn A Champion#INDvENG #IndvsEng #WWCFinal2017 pic.twitter.com/j4IgYVaaKx— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) July 23, 2017
U won the WC qualifier trophy— BCCI Women Fans (@Bcciwomenfans) July 23, 2017
without support..Reached final without
expectations..And fought till the last #Respect #WWC17Final #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/luaJij5IjM
