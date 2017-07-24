ICC Women's World Cup: 'Women in Blue' win hearts even in a loss

The Indian women's cricket team lost to England by nine runs in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. It was a case of 'so near and yet so far' for India as they suffered a middle and lower order batting collapse to lose to England.



Electing to bat first, England produced a total of 228 for seven in their 50 overs. Jhulan Goswami's bowling figures of 3-23 and Poonam Yadav's 2-36 helped India restrict England to this total.





The Indian eves rode on half-centuries from opener Poonam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur to almost refitting the target. However, the Indian eves seemed to lose their wits towards the end, losing seven wickets for just 28 runs to be all out for 219 runs in 48.4 overs.

Indian women team may not have won the World Cup but it still managed to win hearts. Twitterati hailed the determination of the ‘Women in Blue’. People took to to recognise the team's performance in the tournament.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Women Cricket team for the tenacity and skill shown throughout the ICC Women's World Cup.



He took to and posted:

Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017 Other celebrities and fans also took to to support the team. Here are some of the tweets: Other celebrities and fans also took to to support the team. Here are some of the tweets:

Feel for all of you, #WomenInBlue! You were good throughout but sometimes it is not meant to be. Congrats England on winning #WWC17Final! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017

#WWCfinal The loss is irrelevant. What is historic is that a billion Indians' hearts were beating & bleeding for our Women's team — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 23, 2017

Congratulations to the @englandcricket women's team on winning the #WWC17 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 23, 2017

Well played girls @BCCIWomen we are proud of your effort. Just couldn't get over the line but it was an amazing tournament. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 23, 2017

This experience will make the girls better cricketers. They have shown others what is possible. At least 3 cricketers will emerge from this — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 23, 2017

Congratulations to the England Women's cricket team. Well played @BCCIWomen. The entire country is proud of you for playing great cricket! — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 23, 2017

Congrats England but so so proud of our girls for winning a billion hearts.

This will be a defining moment in women's cricket.#WWC17Final — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 23, 2017

Super proud of the girls. Tough luck today but womens cricket in India has truly arrived. Thank you girls .Salute your spirit.#WWC17Final — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2017

Tough luck @BCCIWomen what a nail biting finish to the World Cup ! So proud of you all ,to come so far in the tournament .congrats England — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 23, 2017

So near yet so far...The best ODI I've seen in a long long time. Thanks ladies. Congrats England. You held the nerve a little better. #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 23, 2017

Well played Girls

Your fighting spirit n gallant show will inspire millions of young girl to join

India is proud of U all#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Yw3WD9LZmn — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 23, 2017

Everytime women in do wonders, they allow little girls around the country to dream. And to aspire. Thank you #WomenInBlue — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) July 23, 2017

Well played #WomenInBlue.

By making it to #WWC17Final . You all have won the heart of millions & made the Nation proud. pic.twitter.com/0GngORWRdj — Pankaj Bhadouria (@BhadouriaPankaj) July 23, 2017