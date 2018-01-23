ICJ fixes time frame for India and Pakistan to reply in Jadhav case

The (ICJ) has fixed April 17 and July 17 as time-limits for and respectively for the filing of the written pleadings by them in the case. Jadhav, 46, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which moved The Hague-based ICJ in May. A 10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18 restrained from executing till adjudication of the case. According to a statement issued by the principal judicial organ of the UN, the ICJ authorised the submission of a reply by and of a rejoinder by in the case. "The Court fixed 17 April 2018 and 17 July 2018 as the respective time-limits for the filing of these written pleadings," said the statement issued last week. It said the ICJ made its decision taking into account the views of the parties and the circumstances of the case. claims its security forces arrested alias from its restive province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from India, however, maintains that was kidnapped from where he had business interests after retiring from the