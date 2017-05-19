ICJ's stay on Jadhav verdict is just the beginning : Soli Sorabjee

As the (ICJ) temporarily put a stay on the death sentence awarded to the alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court, former attorney general Soli Sorabjee asserted on Friday that the verdict is just a small beginning.

"It is just a beginning of the good steps. But it is not the victory. This is the preliminary step. Of course, it is something we should be happy about, but we should not over-blow it," Sorabjee told ANI.

He said the ICJ verdict on Jadhav proves that somewhere the international court believes that there is substance in India's allegations.

Commenting on the speculation being raised on whether will accept the verdict passed by the ICJ or not, Sorabjee said that has no other option other than to accept the order, or they would be committing political suicide.

Earlier on Thursday, the ICJ stayed the execution and upheld India's right to have consular access to the former naval officer who has been declared a spy by the and had been awarded the death sentence for espionage.

Justice Ronny Abraham of the ICJ asserted that the case was indeed debatable, while also adding that the ICJ had prima facie jurisdiction in the case.

The final verdict in the case is expected in August.

The only condition under which Jadhav now stands to face execution is if does not comply with the ICJ's decision. can then go to the Security Council, which may then decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgment.