ICJ stay on Jadhav hanging: Hackers write anti-India posts on AIFF website

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) website on Tuesday was hacked by an anonymous group called 'Zero Cool'.
The group hacked the website and posted a message provoking India over Kulbhushan Jadhav, an alleged Indian spy booked for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. Jadhav was awarded death sentence by the country.
The hackers posted messages against the India and its demand for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav.
The AIFF has not yet released a statement on this.
Jadhav was arrested in March last year in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent.
However, in a major relief to India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has put a stay on the execution after an appeal by India, which accused Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention" and sought a stay on Jadhav's death sentence.
