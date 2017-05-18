TRENDING ON BS
ICJ verdict first step in saving Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

Ruling would help in finding remedy to violation of Jadhav's rights and the Vienna convention

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Gopal Baglay, MEA
Gopal Baglay, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, addressing a press conference regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav's death row issue, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

India on Thursday said the International Court of Justice's decision on Kulbhushan Jadhav is an "essential first step" in ensuring justice for him.

"The provisional relief constitutes an essential first step in ensuring justice for Jadhav," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said at a briefing, hours after the ICJ asked Pakistan not to execute the alleged spy till final hearing of the matter.

"This is a unanimous decision of the highest court, there is no unambiguity in this judgement. It is clear that as long as a final decision does not come Jadhav should be safe," he said, adding that the ruling would help in finding remedy to "violation of Jadhav's rights and also the violation of international convention by Pakistan".

"This order creates legally binding international obligation," he said.

