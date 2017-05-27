ICSE, ISC Board exam results to be declared on May 29

the Council has made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks

the Council has made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks

The of the ICSE Class X and ISC Class XII examinations will be announced on May 29.



The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, which conducts the exams, will introduce a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marks sheets.



In another first, the Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.



"The Council will announce the at 3 PM on May 29," a statement by CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.



The will be made available on the career portal of the Council and its website, as well as through SMS.



To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Indian School Certificate (ISC) by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

Press Trust of India