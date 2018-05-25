Toronto blast at Indian restaurant: 3 Indians, 12 others injured; updates

At least 15 people were injured, three critically, after a powerful blast rocked an Indian restaurant in Canada's Ontario province.

According to CBC Canada, a news agency based in that country, the incident took place at Bombay Bhel, which is located in Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 10.30 pm on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister said she was in constant touch with Indian authorities in Canada regarding the blast.

The local police said an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. They are searching for two males who are believed to have detonated the device inside the restaurant.

The three critically injured victims were taken to a trauma centre in the neighbouring city of Toronto.

People can contact the local police on (905) 453-2121 or 12CIB at ext 1233.

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News that the restaurant building appeared to be intact but that there was a lot of broken glass.

Here are the top updates on the blast at the Indian restaurant in Canada:

3) Swaraj in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Canada: External Affairs Minister on Friday said that she was in constant touch with India's Consul General in Toronto and the Indian High Commissioner in Canada regarding the

2) Swaraj in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Canada: External Affairs Minister on Friday said that she was in constant touch with India's Consul General in Toronto and the Indian High Commissioner in Canada regarding the

There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108.

Please RT — (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2018

3) Two male suspects being sought: The police is now looking for two males believed to be behind the blast. The pair had fled the scene immediately after the blast.

The regional police has released a photograph on Twitter showing two people in dark zip-up hoodies walking into the restaurant.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

4) IED used in the blast: The police said that the suspects used an IED in the attack.

5) Police releases suspects' description, calls for public's assistance: In a Twitter post, the regional police department released the physical description of both the suspects and called for the public's assistance in identifying them.

Two parties fled the scene immediately after the incident. 1st described as male, 5’10-6feet, stocky build, mid-20s, light skin, wearing dark blue jeans, dark zip up hoodie pulled over head, baseball cap with light grey peak, face covered with black cloth material. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

2nd male described as 5’9”-5’10”, fair skin, thin build, faded blue jeans, dark zip-up hoodie hood pulled over head, grey t-shirt, dark coloured skate shoes, face covered. Looking for public’s assistance in identifying the parties that fled following the explosion. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

6) Number of people inside the restaurant during the blast unclear: Media reports said that the number of people who were inside the restaurant when the incident took place was not immediately known.



