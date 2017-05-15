If God wills, I'll enter politics: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth on Monday kept his fans guessing on his entry into politics saying if it is God's will, he will step into the arena.

He also said if he enters politics, he will be truthful and will not entertain people who want to make money.

"God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people," Rajinikanth told his fans at a meet-and-greet here.

The 66-year-old star described his brief stint in politics two decades ago as a "political accident".

In 1996, during the Tamil Nadu assembly election campaign, Rajinikanth denounced J and her politics. His strong remarks contributed to her defeat.

"I did a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago. It was a political accident. Since then, politicians have misused my name on several occasions. But I have to clarify, I'm not joining any party," he added.

Addressing a large gathering of his fans, Rajinikanth requested them to refrain from smoking and drinking.

"Take care of your family and children. Don't waste your life by smoking and drinking. Drinking and smoking not only affects your health but also your decision-making ability. I have been affected enough so please take my advice seriously," he added.

Rajinikanth also confirmed he will commence shooting for his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Pa. Ranjith from May 28 onwards.