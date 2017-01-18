If J-K govt recommends, Centre will give security to Zaira Wasim

TRENDING ON BS
Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the Centre is ready to provide security to Dangal child actor Zaira Wasim if the Jammu and Kashmir State government recommends it.

"We don't decide to provide security on our own. If the state government recommends or if it is so desired, we will support," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told media in New Delhi.

Zaira, who portrayed the young Geeta Phogat in the recently released movie Dangal, issued an apology for 'offending' and 'unintentionally hurting' the people after she met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and was subsequently trolled on Twitter. She later deleted her post.

Since then, many celebrities, including Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who essayed the role of Zaira's father in the movie, and political leaders, like Omar Abdullah, have come out in her support.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Peoples Democratic Party (BJP-PDP) government in Kashmir has also come out in support of the actor, warning extremists not to threaten or blackmail any Kashmiri.

